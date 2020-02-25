Flint River rises above flood stage, concerns grow as more rain is forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint River is above flood stage right now and walking trails are completely submerged in water in downtown Albany.
On Monday, the Flint River was flooding and water levels were rising over the steps of the park.
“I love the statue, Ray Charles Statue, the scenery and the people are very nice,” said new Albany resident Teresa Gooden.
There was one thing Gooden wasn’t expecting to see Monday.
“I’m from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and to see the waters this high, it’s surprising,” said Gooden.
High waters may have been an understatement.
“Some minor flooding is occurring and will continue,” said Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott.
Onlookers flocked to the Ray Charles Plaza Monday to get a first-hand look at the river as it completely submerged the walking trails near the Ray Charles Plaza. There were even entire light poles that were nearly submerged.
And residents are worried that it may get even worse.
“The flood stage of the Flint is of course 26 feet and the forecast for the river is to continue rising until it reaches 26.8 feet by tomorrow evening,” said Scott.
Scott said at 26.3 feet now, we’ve surpassed the flood stage.
“Pre-storm preparation, we move barrels, barricades, try to get notifications out. We have staff on the ready, 24 hours, ready to go if we need to come in,” said Public Works Director Larry Cook.
Besides the Front Street area in Albany, the other main concern is Radium Springs.
Cook said that as long as the river doesn’t reach 29 feet, there isn’t much chance of water over the roads or in yards.
“The ’98 flood we had 37-foot river, we know where that impacts, all the way down to the 2016 waters where we had 32 feet of water,” Cook said.
Those were unfortunate events that have left emergency management crews prepared for this week’s flooding.
“We monitor that, we record that data, then we’re able to respond to those areas quickly based on that data and that historical information,” said Cook.
The Emergency Management Agency expects the river to reach 26.8 feet by Tuesday. Officials will continue monitoring water levels over the next few days just to be sure.
