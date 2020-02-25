Farmers get a taste of 4th Annual Georgia Citrus Association Conference

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The citrus growing season starts in just two weeks and the Georgia Citrus Association (GCA) was in full bloom as hundreds of farmers were in Tifton to learn more about citrus crops.
GCA President Lindy Savelle said over 350 vendors, speakers and growers were all there at the 4th Annual Georgia Citrus Association Conference to learn more about how to grow citrus fruit.
“We are covering everything from food safety to pest management strategies to how to test for citrus diseases. And we have got all these vendors here with their products, citrus products, to help growers try to figure out which product they want to use in their groves,” said Savelle.
Georgia growers are about to be in citrus season and hundreds gathered in Tifton to learn how to grow healthy and profitable fruit.
“We learn everything about irrigation strategies to what kind of chemicals to use to how often you spray when you spray. We are going to talk in our growers panel about whether you plant trees on plastic or bed them,” explained Savelle.
Savelle said the conference is not only for new farmers but also for those who have been growing for years.
“So this association was started in 2016 and there was about 27 growers that had citrus at the time and now we are over 100 growers in the state,” said Savelle.
Savelle said she wants students to learn about citrus farming as well.
“We also want to form a platform with the education in universities so that they can then work with us on research education and bettering the industry in Georgia," said Savelle.
Citrus trees take time to grow and citrus farmers know patience is key.
“With citrus, it’s not a plant or a tree that you plant today and have product tomorrow, it takes years to grow a good quality tree," explained Savelle.
Savelle said any farmers or growers interested in diversifying their crops, they can attend the conference which is held every year, and they can learn more about citrus fruit.
Organizers from the Georgia Citrus Association said they are already looking forward to next year’s conference.
