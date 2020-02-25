Bainbridge store hit with armed robbery Tuesday morning

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge convenience store was hit with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
Police said they responded to Quick Buys, 720 Faceville Highway, after a call about an armed robbery shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Police were told two men went into the store and demanded money.
Investigators said they believe the suspects left the scene in a red car and headed south on Faceville Highway.
BPS officials said there were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.
