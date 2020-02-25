Albany first responders, good samaritan honored for life-saving rescue mission

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 20-year-old has been deemed a hero for his recent life-saving actions, but to him, it was just the right thing to do.
Dougherty County Commissioners honored Jay Juarez on Monday, after he jumped into the Flint River near the Ray Charles Plaza, to save a woman he saw in the fast, churning water on Feb. 15.
The commission also honored all of the first responders who also risked their lives to save the two.
Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott said a rescue mission like that, with the force of the current, could have turned dangerous very quickly.
“There is a need here, there is someone in jeopardy and I’m going to place my life in jeopardy to save theirs. That today, is the definition, to me, of a hero,” said Scott.
Said Juarez: “I was thinking about this today, I was like wow, they’re recognizing me for something they do all the time.”
Scott said the rescue personifies what being a first responder is all about.
He said it’s instinctive behavior that allows them to show bravery like their actions that day.
