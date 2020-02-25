Accident blocks off road near Baker Co. line

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County officials are asking drivers to avoid Tarba Road after a semi-truck turned over late Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened on that road, headed towards the Baker County line from Dougherty County.
The Dougherty County Police Department is on the scene.
Officials said it will be at least an hour before the scene is cleared.
There have been no injuries reported.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
