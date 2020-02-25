Absconded sex offender wanted by Tift Co. law enforcement

(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
By Krista Monk | February 25, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:04 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help deputies locate an absconded sex offender.

Travoris Gragela Stevens, 27, is a level II sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office.

Level II risk assessment classification – A level about low-risk offenders, Level II classification means the sexual offender is an intermediate sex offense risk and intermediate recidivism risk for future sexual offenses and includes all sexual offenders who do not meet the criteria for classification either as a sexually dangerous predator or for Level I risk assessment.
A report said Stevens is charged with failure to register.

He is described as being about 5′9 and weighing about 190 lbs.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Stevens or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6021.

