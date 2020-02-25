Absconded sex offender wanted by Tift Co. law enforcement

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help deputies locate an absconded sex offender.
Travoris Gragela Stevens, 27, is a level II sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office.
A report said Stevens is charged with failure to register.
He is described as being about 5′9 and weighing about 190 lbs.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Stevens or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6021.
