'We want to wear and show some of our heritage’: African Attire Store and More marks over 30 years in business

'We want to wear and show some of our heritage’: African Attire Store and More marks over 30 years in business
African Attire Store and More is located on West Broad in Albany. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | February 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 6:00 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Karene Jones opened her store so people wouldn’t forget where they came from.

The African Attire Store and More is located on West Broad in Albany.

For 31 years, the business has operated downtown.

Jones said there was no place in Albany before her store where people could buy African clothing.

Karene Jones, African Attire Store and More owner.
Karene Jones, African Attire Store and More owner. (Source: WALB)

She said she started her business to show how representation matters.

“African attire is important because everyone knows that February is Black History Month.
We want to wear and show some of our heritage and where we actually came from, (and) that is from Africa.
And then, that makes a statement in the community like ‘okay, they are aware of where they came from, they have not forgotten,’” Jones said.

Jones said she believes being a black business owner helps move society forward.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.