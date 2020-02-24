'We want to wear and show some of our heritage’: African Attire Store and More marks over 30 years in business

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Karene Jones opened her store so people wouldn’t forget where they came from.
The African Attire Store and More is located on West Broad in Albany.
For 31 years, the business has operated downtown.
Jones said there was no place in Albany before her store where people could buy African clothing.
She said she started her business to show how representation matters.
Jones said she believes being a black business owner helps move society forward.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.