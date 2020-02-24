Tift Co. Commissioner: ‘Love’ only way to break racial barriers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Melissa Hughes said while racial progress has been made in Tift County, she still feels there is an underlying division.
A county commissioner, Hughes said she wants to use her leadership platform to implement healing in Tift County — one community at a time.
She said her stance on segregation started at a young age.
Hughes said she wants to educate and inspire women from different areas of life to work together, make a change and bury hatred.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.