Tift Co. Commissioner: ‘Love’ only way to break racial barriers
Melissa Hughes, a Tift County commissioner. (Source: WALB)
By Darran Todd | February 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 6:09 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Melissa Hughes said while racial progress has been made in Tift County, she still feels there is an underlying division.

A county commissioner, Hughes said she wants to use her leadership platform to implement healing in Tift County — one community at a time.

She said her stance on segregation started at a young age.

“I was very young, at the very school.
I think it was planted in me from seeing how my grandparents were.
Love, that is going to be the only way that we can break these barriers.
You have to show love, you have to show diversity that there is a way that you can do this,” Hughes said.

Hughes said she wants to educate and inspire women from different areas of life to work together, make a change and bury hatred.

