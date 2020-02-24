Susan Embert sentenced for staging husband’s 2014 death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman who was found guilty of staging her husband’s death in 2014 was sentenced Monday morning.
Susan Embert was sentenced to life in prison for malice murder. She was also sentenced to 10 years for aggravated assault, and five years for possession of a firearm.
The felony murder and the second aggravated assault charge were vacated.
In December 2019, Embert was found guilty on all the charges she was facing in connection to Jake Embert’s death.
