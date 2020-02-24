Original Freedom Singer passing on importance of song to next generation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a lady that many people in Southwest Georgia know very well as her voice has rung all through civil rights history.
Rutha Harris is one of the original Freedom Singers.
The Freedom Singers traveled around the United States during the Civil Rights Movement, singing about freedom.
Harris now speaks and sings at events where she teaches people the songs of the Civil Rights Movement.
She also prides herself on teaching the younger generation the importance of letting their voices be heard and never backing down to what they want.
Listen to a brief verse of Harris’ singing:
Harris wants everyone to realize that life would be much different without the Civil Rights Movement.
Harris also started The Albany Civil Rights Junior Freedom Singers because she wants the songs of the Civil Rights Movement to move through more generations to come even after she is gone.
