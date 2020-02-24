Original Freedom Singer passing on importance of song to next generation

Rutha Harris is one of the original Freedom Singers. (Source: WALB)
By Madison McClung | February 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:25 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a lady that many people in Southwest Georgia know very well as her voice has rung all through civil rights history.

Rutha Harris is one of the original Freedom Singers.

The Freedom Singers traveled around the United States during the Civil Rights Movement, singing about freedom.

Rutha Harris speaking to a group of students. (Source: WALB)

Harris now speaks and sings at events where she teaches people the songs of the Civil Rights Movement.

She also prides herself on teaching the younger generation the importance of letting their voices be heard and never backing down to what they want.

Listen to a brief verse of Harris’ singing:

“I woke up this morning with my mind stayed on freedom."

Harris wants everyone to realize that life would be much different without the Civil Rights Movement.

“Without the people who were involved in the Civil Rights Movement, they would not be where they are today.
People lost their lives so they could have what they have now.
Some people do not even want to go vote.
People died for the right to vote and that is why I continue to sing and talk about things," Harris said.

Harris also started The Albany Civil Rights Junior Freedom Singers because she wants the songs of the Civil Rights Movement to move through more generations to come even after she is gone.

