'My heart has always been right here in Tifton’: Tifton City Councilman wants to help groom next generation of leaders

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been less than six months since M. Jay Hall was sworn in to the Tifton City Council.
Hall said grooming the next generation of leaders has always been his first priority.
Hall is a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Georgia State University and serves as one of the city’s youngest council members.
He said the grooming from Southwest Georgia planted a seed for him to be able to leave as a student and come back to conquer as a leader.
Hall said each community deserves a chance to prosper at whatever their dreams might be.
His dream is to teach young African-American children that their lives matter and their dreams are important.
Hall said he also wants to do more to preserve older and historical landmarks around Tifton.
