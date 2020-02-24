Marvin Laster continues to change Boys and Girls Club students’ lives

Marvin Laster continues to change Boys and Girls Club students’ lives
Marvin Laster, CEO of Albany Boys and Girls Club. (Source: WALB)
By Madison McClung | February 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 10:47 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Marvin Laster has been changing the lives of many members of the Albany Boys and Girls Club for many years.

There is no doubt that he loves his job, but Laster said it’s the impact of his job that makes him the happiest.

Laster became a member of the club when he was just 8-years-old.

In 1994, he won the Boys and Girls Club’s State Youth of The Year award.

Marvin Laster back in 1994.
Marvin Laster back in 1994. (Source: WALB)
Marvin Laster with students.
Marvin Laster with students. (Source: WALB)

Laster knew at a young age that he wanted to be part of the Albany Boys and Girls Club’s administrative team and sees himself in some of his students.

He said he knows the struggles some students are going through because he also went through those same struggles growing up.

His proudest moments are seeing his students thrive in the world, then return to thank him and his staff.

“'Hey Mr. Marvin’ or ‘hey Mrs. Brown’ or ‘hey Mr. Belk,’ hey whomever.
Had it not been for you, I would not be a family man or a family woman.
I would not have gone to college. I would not of been able to do this or that," Laster said.

Laster said he encourages all of his students to remember where they came from and to always give back to their community.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.