Man gets life sentence for beating girlfriend and ‘torturing’ her 5-year-old son

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for assaulting a woman he was dating in 2019 and abusing her 5-year-old son.
Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced Luis Migel Garcia-Lebron, 30, to life in prison plus 20 years on Monday for felony child abuse and aggravated domestic violence.
"Luis Migel Garcia-Lebron is a violent criminal that physically tortured both a 5-year-old boy and the young boy's mother. Today's sentence of life plus 20 years by the court takes into account the heinous acts committed by Garcia-Lebron,” said District Attorney Lin Carter.
Hattiesburg police arrested Garcia-Lebron on Jan. 15, 2019, for beating and choking his 24-year-old girlfriend and abusing her young son. In addition to the beating, police said Garcia-Lebron also cut the boy’s upper lip with a pair of pliers.
Prosecutors called the abuse “torture.”
The boy received emergency medical treatment at Forrest General Hospital but later had to be taken to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson for more treatment.
A Forrest County jury found Garcia-Lebron guilty of the crimes in January 2020.
