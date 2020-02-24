‘Locking’ down a legacy: Lockette family rooted in determination, strong family values

“One of the things that I think are things that I have to give credit to, my nephew is he got exhausted by feeding families. He said if we can teach them how to finance and learn how to manage their monies and learn how to say, ‘I’m not going to resist the desire to go to school and get my education.’ Those are the things that I think is the key to avoiding all of the poverty and the difficulties that single moms and other families have had to struggle for over the years,” Patrina said.