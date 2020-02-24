‘It’s just become part of me’: Trimble sets example as MCLB’s top officer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many of the top Marines at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany are African-American, including the base’s commanding officer.
Col. Alphonso Trimble is one example of the kind of officer that few African-Americans in Albany could even dream of achieving during the Civil Rights Movement.
“How’s the Marines? The Marines are great,” Trimble said.
Trimble checks in with his staff. As base commander, he is an imposing figure with a big smile. You can see he cares for his Marines, and they appreciate his leadership.
Trimble said he enlisted in the Marines 29 years ago to see the world. He said his success is built upon a dedication to mission and country.
“The goal of becoming a commanding officer, and sitting here, becoming a general officer, and leading the Corps is very much a possibility for any young man or woman joining the Corps today,” Trimble said.
A black man leading the Marine Base in Albany, where Dr. Martin Luther King was arrested leading the Civil Rights Movement, shows just how far King’s dream has come.
Trimble spoke at the Base’s MLK Day Ceremony, urging young people to learn from the speaker’s experience.
“What I would ask you to do is just open your heart and take it in,” Trimble said during the ceremony. “And experience the Civil Rights Movement as it was.”
The base’s top officer said Albany’s history is important for our future.
Trimble said he loves Albany and the support the community gives the Marine Base. That is a part of the example he provides for his young Marines, and young people everywhere.
Trimble will soon complete his 30th year in the Marines. He plans to retire this spring.
