Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but didn't disclose details. Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman. The 42-year-old driver from Indiana apologized for not being at the track. He says he avoided internal organ damage and broken bones in the crash and is being treated for the head injury. There is no timetable for his return to racing. Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Newman's streak of 649 consecutive starts comes to an end.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Briscoe won the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR was able to complete 50 of the 200 laps Saturday before rain washed out the event and pushed its conclusion to after the Cup race Sunday. Briscoe had led 27 of the 50 laps Saturday, then resumed his domination in the conclusion. In all, he led five times for a race-high 89 laps in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. It is the third career Xfinity Series win for Briscoe, a rising star in Ford's development program. Austin Cindric was second for Team Penske and a 1-2 finish for Ford.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Ayres will get another turn in the spotlight _ this time in Carolina. A night after Ayres stepped in as an emergency goalie in Carolina's 6-3 victory at Toronto, the Hurricanes said they are bringing the Zamboni driver to Raleigh for their game Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars. "See you Tuesday, Davey!" the club said on its Twitter account. “Ayres will be in the building on Tuesday and will be our @VectorSecurity Siren Sounder!" Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin also announced Tuesday will be "David Ayres Day" in the city.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner tied his season high with 29 points plus 13 rebounds as East Carolina held Temple scoreless for the last 2:41 to edge the Owls 67-63. Tremont Robinson-White scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:48 remaining and stole the ball from Quinton Rose with under a minute to play. Rose scored 15 points for the Owls. Temple missed four shots and turned the ball over three times in the last two minutes.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points, and No. 1 South Carolina held 14th-ranked Kentucky to 30% shooting to win 67-58 on Sunday, earning its 21st consecutive victory. The win, coupled with Mississippi State's loss to Alabama earned the Gamecocks the Southeastern Conference regular season championship. The Gamecocks trailed early before outscoring the Wildcats 17-1 over the final 5:14 of the first quarter and they went to give coach Dawn Staley her 300th win with the school. Rhyne Howard had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky.