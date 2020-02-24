GA gospel group celebrates 14 years in the music industry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany is welcoming a Grammy-nominated and Stella Award-winning Gospel Choir.
“Provision” is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a community concert.
“It warms us up just to see people spend their hard-earned money to help us celebrate,” said Provision’s Cornelius Drake.
Many people filled Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church to see several well-known and popular South Georgia groups.
"People do not have to support, and it warms your heart to see that people still want to see people do what they have been called to do, and they don’t mind paying a ten-dollar ticket price to come in and see legendary groups, " said Drake.
Drake is celebrating 14 years in the gospel music industry and he said it is very fulfilling.
“God has been good to use for a long time. We have been friends for over twenty-something years, and God put a calling on our life to do work of the Lord a long time ago, and here we are, fourteen years later," said Drake.
There are many other artists who traveled to Southwest Georgia from Florida and Alabama.
"We just want to give everyone exposure, we had some legends, as well some local groups, said Drake.
The son of the Grammy-nominated singer Jeffrey Newberry, Senior said, “It is an honor to follow in his dad’s footsteps.”
“He and I both started out under stages as kids, and I mean just hoping and dreaming to one day be on that stage, and now here we are,” said Jeffrey Newberry Jr.
“We have friends here, parents in here, well most of our parents in here, and we just wanted to bring it home. It couldn’t have been anywhere else. We have fans, if you would, outside of Albany, just to celebrate what we are doing,” said Drake.
Group members said Albany has always been a place for traditional gospel music, and they look forward to hosting another concert in March.
