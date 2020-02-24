Colquitt EMC looking to sponsor students for Washington D.C. trip

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Often described by past students as an opportunity of a lifetime, some students in Colquitt County will get an all-expense-paid trip.
Colquitt EMC is looking to sponsor three students for this year's 2020 Washington Youth Tour.
Each year, Colquitt EMC sponsors high school juniors to go on a trip to Washington D.C.
The trip will take place on June 18-25.
Eligible juniors must be 16-years-old by the first day of the trip. They must also live in a household served by Colquitt EMC. Students must hold a 2.5 GPA or higher.
The EMC said students will learn about the nation first-hand.
“They get to meet with like-minded kids their age that are interested in politics, leadership, they will meet with lawmakers and go to different museums. They will really get to know the capital and what this country is founded upon. So it’s a really great opportunity," Shelby Cloud, a Colquitt EMC representative, said.
The deadline to apply is March 1 for Colquitt County.
For more information, call the Colquitt EMC at (229) 386-2278.
