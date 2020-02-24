The city of Dawson looks for it’s first double crown in Basketball

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Dawson has a chance to celebrate a state champion this basketball season.
And hopefully for first time, it’ll feature both the Eagles and the Greenwaves.
Let's start things off with the Lady Eagles.
Terrell Academy is no strangers to the state finals.
And this year, they’re looking for their third straight appearance.
It seems like the Eagles path the the finals is always a tough one.
And it seems to start in the region tournament.
“Obviously, we’re playing SGA again," said head basketball coach Keith Jones. “Which is the same team out of our region. Which you know, we’ve got 3 teams out of our region which have made the final four. So, a lot of familiarity between the teams, which, sometimes is good and sometimes not so good. So we’ve got to overcome those things where you’re making a lot of assumptions about what the other team is going to do and hopefully we can just go out there and play basketball.”
The Lady Eagles will face SGA in the Final Four Friday at 3 P.M.
Well 2011 was almost the year that the Eagles and Greenwaves brought home the state title.
And now, they’re back on track to do so.
The Greenwaves have torn through the regular season and are now trying to bring home the state title.
Something they haven't done since 1984.
A big help to their state title run this season, has been home field advantage.
“Oh very powerful and an advantage," said head basketball coach John Davis. "The communities support. They are here, coming out to support the Greenwaves. They are excited. The community is excited the players are excited. So that’s always a plus for us. So, we’re happy and we’re just happy to be playing at home.”
The Greenwaves will be taking on Dooly County Wednesday at 6 P.M.
