The city of Dawson looks for it’s first double crown in Basketball

“Obviously, we’re playing SGA again," said head basketball coach Keith Jones. “Which is the same team out of our region. Which you know, we’ve got 3 teams out of our region which have made the final four. So, a lot of familiarity between the teams, which, sometimes is good and sometimes not so good. So we’ve got to overcome those things where you’re making a lot of assumptions about what the other team is going to do and hopefully we can just go out there and play basketball.”