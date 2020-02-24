Catherine Kendrick signs with Bryan College and follows former coach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Eagles soccer teams have proven themselves on the field.
And now, they get to prove their dominance at the next level.
We’ve seen the Eagles sign before, and this time it’s Catherine Kendricks turn.
Kendrick is trading her Red and Blue, for the Red and White.
The Eagles are looking to build a legacy at Bryan College.
And it doesn’t hurt to have a former coach lead the way.
Kendrick spoke about the chance to be lead by a former Eagle.
“Well I’ve loved being coached by coach Davidson and when I was looking for a college to play at," said kendrick, "I was kind of nervous because I didn’t know what coach I’d be playing for. But, I had so much comfort and peace knowing that I would just continue being under his coaching and I think that’s kind of rare and I’m very grateful for that.”
The Lions will start their season in August.
