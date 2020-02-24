Barnum Funeral Home continuing work set by founders for 5 generations

“There was not a time between any of those generations where Barnum Funeral Home has not been a leader in civil rights events and movement. My father was treasurer of the Sumter County Movement. My grandmother was considered the black mayor, my mother was known for being outspoken. She taught for 20 years. She would say, ‘if you don’t want me to be like I am, send me home.’ I can go to Barnum Funeral and work,'” Sabbs said.