Baker County High holds career fair

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Baker County School System had the opportunity to see what career options they have after high school on Monday.
Students were able to walk around and visit with colleges, nurses, the military, and talk to prospective employers.
The career fair was for high schoolers who are soon to be entering the workforce.
WALB News 10′s Madison McClung represented WALB at the event.
She spoke with them about the importance of local news, and career opportunities in the field of TV production and journalism.
