Albany restaurant serves up Soul Food Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based restaurant owner said they’re preparing ethnic-based foods traditionally eaten by people in South Georgia in Honor of Black History Month.
Cynthia Walker, a self-proclaimed country girl who likes to prepare great food for her customers, is the owner of The Grille House celebrated Soul Food Sunday.
She said people even come from out of state to try her food.
The menu includes an array of dishes, like oxtails, cornbread, yams, and fried chicken.
Walker said she prepares about 10-15 dishes on a Sunday.
“Basically we had to get back to our roots, where soul food is everything. That is what we do, we not trying to be like anybody else. We’re not trying to do what anybody else does. We are soul food and we are country. So we are going to keep it that way,” said Walker.
Cynthia said Soul Food Sunday will continue every Sunday from 11AM to 5pm.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.