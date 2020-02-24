Albany Civil Rights Institute highlights history of Civil Rights Movment in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany played a very significant role in the Civil Rights Movement.
One resource the community in Albany has when it comes to learning about the movement is the Albany Civil Rights Institute.
At the museum, you can learn all about what happened during the movement and how Albany was a part of it.
Board Chairman Kenneth Cutts said it is important to make sure our younger generation visits the museum and understands the importance of history.
The museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
