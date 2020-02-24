Albany Civil Rights Institute highlights history of Civil Rights Movment in the Good Life City

Students visiting the Albany Civil Rights Institute. (Source: WALB)
By Madison McClung | February 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:34 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany played a very significant role in the Civil Rights Movement.

One resource the community in Albany has when it comes to learning about the movement is the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

At the museum, you can learn all about what happened during the movement and how Albany was a part of it.

Board Chairman Kenneth Cutts said it is important to make sure our younger generation visits the museum and understands the importance of history.

“Our younger generation needs to have an appreciation of that history.
That the opportunities that they now have was a result of a lot of blood, sweat and tears for those who participated in this movement and the larger Civil Rights Movement," Cutts said.
Kenneth Cutts, board chairman for The Albany Civil Rights Institute. (Source: WALB)

The museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

