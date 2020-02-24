African-American history in full bloom at Thomasville museum

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville has so much history to offer.
The Jack Hadley Black History Museum is one of the best places in the city to learn about South Georgia’s African-American History.
Serving over 1,000 students from January to March, one focus of the museum is youth education.
JaMarcus Underwood is the museum educator.
With a degree in history and three years under his belt at this museum, he sees the impact his teaching has on students.
From Pre-K to high school, students of all ages get a dose of black history specifically catered to fit them.
Underwood said it can be difficult to pass this knowledge and wisdom along, so this museum is doing just that — keeping the history alive.
