Volunteers plant over 100 trees to keep Albany and Dougherty Co. beautiful

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The city of Albany is celebrating Arbor Day by having volunteers plant over 130-gallon trees after thousands were lost in the January 2017 storms.
Officials with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) say 150 trees will be planted.
“Well, it is an opportunity to give back and it is an opportunity to participate in helping and nurturing young people and teaching them," said volunteer, Elaine Gurley.
Many volunteers came out to celebrate Arbor Day. Elaine Gurley has been volunteering with KADB for over 20 years and she said, it is rewarding.
“Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful does provide great leadership and organization,” said Gurley.
Volunteers spent the day bringing new life and fresh air to the city of Albany, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael and the January 2017 storms.
“The last three years we have had two tropical storms and hurricanes and we lost 10,000 or some trees. Planting a few crepe myrtles and a few oaks, it certainly will just be a drop in a bucket. But at least when they mature and we ride by here, we will be impressed,” said Commissioner Jon Howard.
People from all walks of life in Dougherty County, including children, showed up to plant, preserve and create a healthy community.
“I am so elated that we got some youth out here and the reason why I say I am so elated is because by the time these trees reach maturity these youth should be 18 or 19 years old,” said Howard.
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard says he is proud to see the community come out and help make a difference.
“It means that they are being educated, informed and engaged in trying to preserve mother nature," said Howard.
KADB Executive Director Judy Bowles says she encourages many people to come out from the community and help make an impact by keeping Albany and Dougherty county beautiful.
