Valdosta Fire responds to fully engulfed house fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire on Collier Street on Sunday around 3:15 a.m.
The home was fully engulfed with flames when the first fire unit arrived, according to a report.
Crews said the fire was under control within 30 minutes and they worked several hours afterward to make sure the scene was safe.
No one was inside the home when crews arrived and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
