Over 70 nurses attend Flint River Practitioner Conference

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Nurses and nurse practitioners from across Georgia are in Albany for a conference. Over 70 nurses from Southwest Georgia and Alabama came for the Flint River Nurse Seminar on Saturday.
The event was held at the Darton College of Health Professionals at the Albany State University West Campus.
The goal of the conference is for nurses to get pharmacology hours that is required for them to keep their license.
Each nurse must complete about 25 hours every five years and organizers says it is often difficult to get those hours.
The goal of the conference is to educate nurses and pharmacists keeping them updated on the policies and procedures.
Organizers of the event say they hope to see more registered nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy students at the event next year.
"It is always new guidelines, new recommendations coming out so an opportunity to come to a conference like we are having today is incredibly important,” said Nurse Kelsey Reed.
