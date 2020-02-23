NC A&T looks to extend streak vs UMES

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 56 percent of NC A&T's scoring this year including 46 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Maryland Eastern Shore, AJ Cheeseman, Da'Shawn Phillip and Ahmad Frost have combined to account for 38 percent of the team's total scoring, including 53 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.