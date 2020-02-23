Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is thanking Nevada for keeping her in the fight. She was addressing over 2,000 people at a campaign event in Seattle and told the crowd at the Seattle Center Armory she believes voters are ready for big, structural change. Warren’s public event took place at the armory near the Space Needle, the same day as the Nevada caucuses where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory. Joe Biden was running second with results still coming in and Pete Buttigieg and Warren were further behind. She congratulated Bernie Sanders on winning. She said: “We have a lot of states to go and right now I can feel the momentum.”