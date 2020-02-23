1 injured after shooting in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is injured after a shooting on the 1600 block of 12th Avenue, according to the Albany Police Department.
The call came in around 3:35 p.m.
Police said a 20-year-old man was shot on his left side and multiple suspects fled the scene in a red vehicle.
Further investigation found that multiple guns were involved in the incident, according to police.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
Caution tape is blocking the area and traffic will be rerouted at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.