1 injured after shooting in Albany
Police investigate shooting in Albany on 12th Ave and Edgewood Lane. (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | February 23, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 5:03 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is injured after a shooting on the 1600 block of 12th Avenue, according to the Albany Police Department.

The call came in around 3:35 p.m.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot on his left side and multiple suspects fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Further investigation found that multiple guns were involved in the incident, according to police.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

Caution tape is blocking the area and traffic will be rerouted at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information comes in.

