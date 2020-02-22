FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding possible early next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ll see one more completely dry day on Sunday, then rain returns on Monday.
Tonight, mainly clear and chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost is likely. Sunday will feature dry and warmer weather. Expect a good amount of sunshine during the morning with more clouds arriving by afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 60s in most communities.
We’ll need the umbrella once again as we start off a new workweek.
Rain chances return on Monday, especially by afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts north through the region. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70. Rain and even a few thunderstorms are likely from Monday night through Tuesday.
Our first cold front will approach the area on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will warm to near 70. Our second cold front will approach the region on Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into early Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Widespread two to four inches of rainfall is likely across the region with locally higher amounts possible. Flash flooding is also a concern Monday into Tuesday. With more rain on the way, this will likely keep local waterways elevated into next week.
Drier and colder air returns once again by Thursday and Friday. Highs will dip into the low 50s with lows in the 30s under a sunny sky.
