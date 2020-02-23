Albany State University hosts African-American Awards Ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Georgia State Representative CaMia Hopson presented an awards ceremony honoring South Georgia’s most prominent African-American heroes.
Albany State University hosted the first annual Albany African-American Honors. Representative Hopson said the goal of the ceremony is to honor hometown heroes and recognize important leaders in the community.
And also highlight those in Albany who have blazed a trail and paved the way for this generation to make even more change.
Fredando Jackson was presented with 2020 Man of the Year in honor of Civil Rights Activist, Charles Sherrod.
“It is an honor to receive this award with his name attached to it, especially for the work that he and his wife did preserving the legacy of black farmers in the South. Going into black history month, closing it out, there is no better platform for me to stand upon to continue to legacy of Dr. Sherrod.” said honoree, Fredanado Jackson.
Organizers hope to continue the awards show next year, highlighting and recognizing African American leaders in the community.
