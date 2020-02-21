Winter’s chill for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Full sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures wrapped up the week. Highs topped upper 40s low 50s about 10-15° below average. Staying cool and dry through the weekend. Saturday starts with a widespread freeze as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s while sunshine and cool mid-upper 50s cover the afternoon. Low 30s with patchy frost Sunday morning gives way to increasing clouds and milder highs in the upper 50s.
Early week winds shift south ushering in warmer and wetter weather again. Along a stalled cold front showers and isolated thunderstorms likely into mid week.
Late week drier and colder again as temperatures drop about 10-20° below average. Winter is holding on!
