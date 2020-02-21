Winter’s chill for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Full sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures wrapped up the week. Highs topped upper 40s low 50s about 10-15° below average. Staying cool and dry through the weekend. Saturday starts with a widespread freeze as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s while sunshine and cool mid-upper 50s cover the afternoon. Low 30s with patchy frost Sunday morning gives way to increasing clouds and milder highs in the upper 50s.