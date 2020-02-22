Polar Plunge fundraiser to take place Saturday in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some people in Thomasville will take a chilly dive on Saturday to help keep children safe.
The weather will be perfect for a cold plunge into the freezing pool.
Some participating city leaders tell us they’re not sure what they’ve gotten themselves into but, they’re still excited because it’s all for a good cause.
Down the blue side and into the cold shallow water.
Volunteers across Thomasville are set to make a difference with the Polar Plunge.
“The Polar Plunge event is an opportunity for us to raise money for kids in our community to go through swim lessons,” said Tom Everett, CEO of the Thomasville YMCA.
He told us they recognize the impact this fundraiser could have on the community.
“We know that drowning is one of the leading killers of children in our country. No matter where you live, there’s access to water, to pools. If they’re not trained properly on how to be safe around the water, it can really lead to bad outcomes,” said Everett.
He says volunteers who raise at least $100 will get to participate.
“And in doing so, they get the privilege of going down the water slide into the icy pool, and it’s all for a great cause,” explained Everett.
We spoke to some of those volunteers with the Thomasville Police Department.
"Most of what we do is for the kids, and this was another opportunity to do something interesting for the community,” said Crystal Parker, Community Relations Officer with Thomasville Police Department.
"If we can do anything that’s going to help our community and prevent a tragedy, that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what the Thomasville Police Department’s all about,” said Major Wade Glover.
Some said they weren’t expecting the temperatures to be this low but they like the challenge.
“I didn’t expect it to be that cold, but I’m prepared for it,” said Olivia Jones, School Resource Officer.
Everett told us they’re expecting a great turnout.
And even though this is only their first Polar Plunge, they’re looking to make this a yearly event.
"Yes, it’s going to be cold in the morning, but it’s going to be worth it,” said Major Glover.
Everyone is invited to come out to support this fundraiser and those taking the plunge.
The event starts at 9 am.
