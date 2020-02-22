Man charged with kidnapping after victim’s vehicle forced off road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping incident, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Chauncey Benson, 27, is charged with first-degree kidnapping after a domestic dispute Friday around 6:30 a.m.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Benson ran a man off the road near Bill Joseph and Folmar Parkways, then forced him into his vehicle.
The victim, with whom Benson was in a dating relationship, was later found unharmed, MPD said.
The suspect was located a short time later and arrested. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.
This is not Benson’s first time in the news. He was arrested in 2018 after a CrimeStoppers led to him for a Troy vehicle burglary in which a wallet and handgun were stolen. He was also connected to other crimes in Montgomery and Prattville.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office said Benson was sentenced to Montgomery County Community Corrections in November for criminal possession of a forged instrument, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
