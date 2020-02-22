Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is lumping the “Democratic establishment” in with the corporate and Republican one and saying they can’t stop him. Sanders is the favorite in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses after winning New Hampshire and essentially tying for first in Iowa. His rivals and some party centrists have become alarmed that the self-declared democratic socialist could win the nomination as his opponents split the non-Sanders vote.Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats. In Nevada he has stressed his independence from the party. On Friday night he went further yet. He said the establishment was “getting worried” about a multiracial coalition that wants higher wages and health care.