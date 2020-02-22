Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SHOOTING-CAR IN LAKE
Police: Suspect dies after hit-and-run, shooting, car in lake
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a rifle-toting suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash and a subsequent carjacking allegedly fired at pursuing officers before the vehicle he was in plunged into a Georgia lake and sank. Authorities say the man's body was later recovered from Lake Lanier, in a region northeast of the greater Atlanta area. Police said officers began searching for the man after a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon involving a stolen car and a carjacking. Police said the man fired on officers and that officers returned fire as the car sank into the lake with the suspect inside. The man’s identity was not immediately released.
Judge asked to decide permanent fate of Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA (AP) — After a federal judge temporarily blocked Georgia's restrictive abortion law, lawyers for the state and for opponents of the measure are battling in court over whether the law should be permanently barred from taking effect. The state's governor signed the law in May. A lawsuit challenging it was filed in June on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and an advocacy group. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in October temporarily blocked the law. Lawyers for the law's opponents and lawyers for the state on Thursday filed motions for summary judgment. That means each side is asking the judge to rule in its favor based on the facts in the case without going to trial.
Boyfriend of slain Georgia student charged with murder
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the boyfriend of a slain university student has been charged with malice murder in her death. DeMarcus Little, 23, was arraigned midday Friday on charges of criminal damage to property and was granted $10,000 bail. Authorities say evidence that developed after Little's arraignment led to the murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn. The investigation is ongoing. Fort Valley police say Little smashed the windows of Gunn's home and slashed her tires on Feb. 5. Gunn was reported missing on Valentine's Day and her body was found Tuesday. It's unclear whether Little has an attorney.
Judge questions plan to remove capsized ship in huge chunks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge is asking detailed questions about plans to remove an overturned cargo ship on the Georgia coast by sawing it into eight enormous chunks. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood on Friday ordered attorneys for the Coast Guard and for a salvage company recently dropped from the removal operation to answer 45 questions prior to a hearing Tuesday. The salvage firm Donjon-SMIT sued last week challenging a decision to drop it from the job. Government attorneys replied Friday that the company was dropped in favor of a more efficient removal plan that the Coast Guard determined involves less environmental risk.
Man admits shooting helicopter piloted by state trooper
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man told investigators he shot a helicopter piloted by a state trooper because he didn't like it flying near his home. Prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Terry Kielisch, 56, fired at least two shots at the helicopter in March using a .308-caliber rifle. Along with the trooper pilot, a Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigator was riding as a passenger. Kielisch pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of assaulting a person assisting an officer of the United States and one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to court documents.
New Mexico to host conference for western pecan growers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Pecan growers from across the West will be gathering in southern New Mexico in the coming weeks to talk about the potential for a pecan market in India, drip irrigation and weevils. New Mexico State University says the annual Western Pecan Growers Conference will kick off on March 1 in Las Cruces. This will be the 54th year for the gathering, which draws growers from New Mexico, Arizona, West Texas and California. Experts from New Mexico State and the University of Georgia will be among the presenters. New Mexico led the nation in pecan production in 2019, followed by Georgia.
Armed man fatally shot by police outside his home
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say an armed man was fatally shot by police officers after he refused to put down his weapon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 75-year-old John Daniel Dixon was fatally shot by DeKalb County police Thursday. The agency says police got a 911 call from a distressed woman who hung before providing an address. The GBI says police traced the call to a Decatur home. When they arrived, Dixon came outside and pointed a handgun at officers. Police say they told Dixon to put down his weapon but he refused. Neither officer was injured. Another person was inside the home but it's unclear if they were the one that called for help.
Georgia teen indicted in fatal shooting of girlfriend, 13
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A 17-year-old has been formally charged in the shooting death of his 13-year-old girlfriend in Georgia. News outlets report a Chatham County grand jury indicted Jeremiah Seaton on Wednesday. He faces a felony murder charge in the death of 13-year-old La'Meya Mitchell. Savannah police say she was found dead outside a home in November 2019. Seaton was 16 at the time and police say he confessed to the fatal shooting. He was transferred to the Chatham County Jail when he turned 17. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.