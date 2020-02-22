Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

FATAL SHOOTING-WANTED PERSON
Person fatally shot during arrest attempt in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — A person whom the U.S. Marshals Service was trying to arrest was fatally shot Friday afternoon at a north Phoenix hotel. The FBI said in a statement that it’s investigating an assault on a federal officer that occurred at the hotel near Interstate 17. No other officers were injured. The FBI didn’t reveal how the shooting occurred, the name of the person who died and the crime that person was accused of committing. The U.S. Marshals Service didn’t respond to an email Friday evening seeking information on the shooting.
AP-US-ARIZONA-GOVERNOR-IMMIGRATION-
Arizona governor pulls immigration plan amid business revolt
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey spent years opposing divisive anti-immigration legislation, then embraced it this year. But he was forced to backtrack late Thursday after business groups and immigrant rights activists revolted. The Republican governor pulled a proposal to enshrine an existing sanctuary city ban in the state Constitution. Opponents say Ducey made a major political mistake that would have hurt the state. They point to a 2010 Arizona law that cracked down on illegal immigration and led to boycotts and damage to the state's reputation. Ducey contends he hadn't changed course, though he spent his first term repairing the damage caused by that law.
EXCESSIVE FORCE LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT
Mesa to settle suit alleging officers broke man’s wrist
PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Mesa has agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges police officers broke a man’s wrist during his arrest on misdemeanor warrants and ignored his repeated requests to loosen the handcuffs. The dollar amount of the settlement in Terence Kirkpatrick’s lawsuit hasn’t been publicly revealed. The city denied allegations that officers used excessive force and broke Kirkpatrick’s wrist. Officers say Kirkpatrick worsened the situation by not following their commands. Kirkpatrick later pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from the struggle. The suit was settled on Feb. 12.
ENDANGERED MOUSE-LAWSUIT
Groups want cows corralled to protect jumping mouse habitat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists say U.S. land managers are failing to keep livestock and wild horses out of streams and other wetlands in Arizona's White Mountains, resulting in damage to habitat that a rare species of mouse depends on. They are suing in federal court. The battle over the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse has been ongoing for years. The mouse was listed as an endangered species in 2014. That prompted the U.S. Forest Service to fence off streams and watering holes in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado to protect habitat thought to be ideal. Forest officials said Friday that work is continuing and disputed the allegations.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA-KELLY
Senate candidate Mark Kelly takes to airwaves with intro ad
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly is releasing his first campaign ad of the 2020 election. The minute-long ad began airing early Thursday to introduce the retired astronaut and political newcomer to Arizona voters. Kelly takes to the airwaves a week after Republican incumbent Martha McSally began airing her own ads attacking him as “too liberal for Arizona” and seeking to tie him to left-wing Democrats. Kelly has positioned himself as a centrist. In the commercial, Kelly says that people used to be able to raise a family on a middle-class income, and he hopes that Arizona can have that again. Kelly is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt.
PECAN CONFERENCE
New Mexico to host conference for western pecan growers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Pecan growers from across the West will be gathering in southern New Mexico in the coming weeks to talk about the potential for a pecan market in India, drip irrigation and weevils. New Mexico State University says the annual Western Pecan Growers Conference will kick off on March 1 in Las Cruces. This will be the 54th year for the gathering, which draws growers from New Mexico, Arizona, West Texas and California. Experts from New Mexico State and the University of Georgia will be among the presenters. New Mexico led the nation in pecan production in 2019, followed by Georgia.
ARIZONA-SANCTUARY POLICY BAN
Arizona governor, GOP lawmakers end sanctuary city ban push
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican lawmakers have pulled a contentious proposal to enshrine a ban on so-called sanctuary cities in the state constitution. The decision announced late Thursday comes on the eve of a House hearing on the proposal the Republican governor asked lawmakers to send to voters. A Senate hearing last week erupted in shouting and resulted in the removal of activists who called the proposal racist. Republican leaders of the House and Senate and the governor's spokesman issued similar statements on the decision, saying sanctuary cities remain illegal in Arizona and they will stay vigilant to keep the policies out of the state.
VAPING-ARIZONA LAWSUIT
Arizona gets court order blocking vaping firm's products
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general has obtained an injunction against a New Jersey-based vaping company he recently sued that bars it from marketing or selling any of its products in the state. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he had obtained the injunction against Eonsmoke on Thursday. Brnovich sued Eonsmoke and e-cigarette giant Juul Labs last month. He says they violated state consumer fraud laws and targeted youth with their products. The lawsuit said that while Juul Labs suspended its flavored nicotine product marketing, Eonsmoke doubled down on its efforts to sell flavored vape cartridges. Eonsmoke hasn't responded to requests for comment.