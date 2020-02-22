Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2. Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist for New York, which won for the eighth time in 11 games. Jesper Fast and Brady Skjei also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves in the Rangers' seventh straight road victory. Brock McGinn and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, which dropped to 5-4 since the All-Star break. The Hurricanes are fighting for a wild card in the Eastern Conference.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ACC title contenders No. 8 Florida State and No. 11 Louisville may have more on their minds than just their upcoming games this weekend. The 11th-ranked Cardinals and No. 8 Florida State have a showdown Monday night that could go a long way to determining the regular-season champion. First, the Seminoles must get past North Carolina State and the Cardinals must contend with North Carolina. Both games take place Saturday. Louisville moved back into first place in the league race this past Wednesday night with a win over Syracuse.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR will race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway without Ryan Newman in the field for the first time since the 2002 season opener. He is still recovering from his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500. His streak of 649 consecutive starts will end Sunday. His fellow competitors are still processing the accident and the reminder of the dangers in motorsports. NASCAR's last fatality in a Cup Series race was Dale Earnhardt in 2001.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Busch raced to his seventh straight NASCAR Truck Series victory to push his record total to 57, leading 108 of 134 laps Friday night at hometown Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion swept both stages and finished 5.958 seconds ahead of Johnny Sauter. Busch started the streak in 2018 at Pocono and won all five races he entered last season.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.