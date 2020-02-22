GSW Homecoming events happening as scheduled this weekend

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s rain forced one South Georgia university to cancel a few homecoming events.
Georgia Southwestern State University officials had to cancel two events on Thursday because of rain.
But Angela Smith with the Alumni office said that hasn’t dampened spirits.
She said the rest of the homecoming activities will happen as scheduled.
Smith said they are looking forward to this weekend’s weather.
“We’re really excited about the number of alumni that will be back on campus, the variety of ages that will be back on campus and of course we’re very, very grateful for the sunshine that we will see tomorrow,” said Smith.
Here is a list of this weekend’s Homecoming 2020 activities:
Flappers & Fellas 5K & One Mile Fun Run
Registration 7a.m. – 7:45 a.m. | 1M at 8 a.m. | 5K at 8:30 a.m. | Education Parking Lot
Tailgate
12 p.m. | Centennial Plaza (Food Trucks, limited number of shirts for sale)
NPHC Alumni Stroll-Off
12 p.m. | Centennial Plaza
Baseball Game
1 p.m. & 4 p.m. | Free admission
Women’s Basketball
1:30 p.m. $5 admission, free with GSW ID
Black Out at both games
Men’s Basketball
3:30 p.m. $5 admission, free with GSW ID
1964-65 basketball players recognized before tip-off King & Queen coronation at halftime
2019 Outstanding Alumni Awards
Reception 6 p.m. | Dinner 7 p.m. | MSC Private Dining Room
NPHC Step Show
8 p.m. | Doors open at 7 p.m. | Storm Dome (Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at door)
