GSW Homecoming events happening as scheduled this weekend
Georgia Southwestern State University officials had to cancel two events on Thursday because of rain. (Source: Georgia Southwestern State University)
By Bradford Ambrose | February 21, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 8:59 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s rain forced one South Georgia university to cancel a few homecoming events.

Georgia Southwestern State University officials had to cancel two events on Thursday because of rain.

But Angela Smith with the Alumni office said that hasn’t dampened spirits.

She said the rest of the homecoming activities will happen as scheduled.

Smith said they are looking forward to this weekend’s weather.

“We’re really excited about the number of alumni that will be back on campus, the variety of ages that will be back on campus and of course we’re very, very grateful for the sunshine that we will see tomorrow,” said Smith.

Here is a list of this weekend’s Homecoming 2020 activities:

Flappers & Fellas 5K & One Mile Fun Run

Registration 7a.m. – 7:45 a.m. | 1M at 8 a.m. | 5K at 8:30 a.m. | Education Parking Lot

Tailgate

12 p.m. | Centennial Plaza (Food Trucks, limited number of shirts for sale)

NPHC Alumni Stroll-Off

12 p.m. | Centennial Plaza

Baseball Game

1 p.m. & 4 p.m. | Free admission

Women’s Basketball

1:30 p.m. $5 admission, free with GSW ID

Black Out at both games

Men’s Basketball

3:30 p.m. $5 admission, free with GSW ID

1964-65 basketball players recognized before tip-off King & Queen coronation at halftime

2019 Outstanding Alumni Awards

Reception 6 p.m. | Dinner 7 p.m. | MSC Private Dining Room

NPHC Step Show

8 p.m. | Doors open at 7 p.m. | Storm Dome (Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at door)

