Dougherty Co. Public Works prepares ahead of rising flood waters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Leaders are staying prepared to handle potential flooding.
Public Works staff has started preparing for the possibility of flooding within the county.
The Flint River is expected to crest as high as 30 feet on Sunday.
Public Works staff said they are doing all they can to prevent flooding on roadways and in streets.
“Mainly our roads that are near the river down in Radium may be impacted by the rising waters, but we’ve set out some barrels and we’re listening and keeping an eye on the river as well, just in case it begins to inundate our roads,” said Chucky Mathis, the assistant director at Dougherty County Public Works.
Mathis said during flooding events, water could back up through storm drains and manholes in the unincorporated areas of the county. He said areas they are watching are Skywater and Azalea boulevards in Radium Springs.
Mathis said they will be keeping a watch on water levels throughout the weekend.
