Deer on the move can be bad for your vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now we are getting a blast of cold air. One thing that means is that people may be seeing deer on the move from dusk to dawn. That could be bad news for drivers.
It’s not just a rural problem. Anywhere there is woods, you could see some deer. Those deer sometimes get out in the middle of the road, and that’s a problem for the deer and your vehicle.
There are examples nationally from AAA - half a million deer and car crashes take place each year. This has resulted in 100 deaths and thousands of injuries. These collisions could cost up to $2,000 for repairs and injuries. What can you do? Be alert, use your high beams if possible, slow down and use a long blast on the horn to get a deer to move. Be especially careful in deer crossing zones.
Should you swerve or hit the deer? Well that depends.
“Try not to swerve because it could confuse the deer and you could lose control of the vehicle, and you may end up hitting a tree instead of the deer, which is even worse. You are going to have to judge that on a case by case situation,” Clay Ingram of AAA of Alabama said.
Of course, you are advised to wear those seat belts. Keep looking out because deer do not travel alone.
If you hit a deer, don’t touch it. An injured deer could hurt you.
