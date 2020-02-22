Creek levels on the rise in Lee Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several South Georgia counties under flood warnings, including Lee County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast that the Kinchafoonee Creek will crest as high as 14 feet on Sunday.
The organization is also keeping its eyes on the Muckalee Creek.
The NWS predicts it will crest at 12 feet on Sunday night.
"We went and notified the residents of Sapp Road, Shrine Club Road from Dogwood Lane down Lovers Lane, roads that the possibility exists of flooding,” said Coleman Williams, the Lee County EMA director.
Williams said there is a chance that water will get into yards and possibly roadways. He said there is a chance water could also get under houses.
Williams said the forecast could change and they are keeping a close watch on water levels throughout the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.