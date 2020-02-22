Concerns grow over Thomas County Central’s softball coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Despite several parents and former players voicing concerns about Robyn Trammell to the board of education, tonight Thomas County Central High School’s Head Softball Coach remains on the job.
February 11th, several parents went before the Board of Education saying Robyn Trammell is a bully and constantly creates a toxic environment.
Robby Hardy, whose daughter recently quit the team, said he’s sad a change has not been made. He says Trammell goes beyond being a “tough coach.”
“We need a change. A drastic change in leadership in the softball program. I understand that not every kid has been treated horribly. The program has been successful, as far as record they have produced a lot of girls with scholarships. But, at what cost,” said Hardy.
We reached out to Coach Trammell.
She said her attorney has advised her to not give a statement.
But I did speak with Layne McLaughlin over the phone.
She played and coached with Trammell.
McClaughlin told us Trammell has always been a supportive coach.
“Everybody does have has different coaching styles, but that’s the same in life. If you truly know her and truly know her intentions you know that anything that she’s tough about is to make you a better person and to make you a better player,” said McClaughlin.
Hardy said he also filed a complaint through the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
WALB News 10 has filed an open records request with the school system on Trammell's school reports.
Again, we are still working to gather more information.
We will update you as this story develops.
