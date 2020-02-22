Boil water advisory issued for some Moultrie residents

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for some Moultrie Water customers after a main water line break happened Thursday, according to city officials.
Crews isolated and drained a section of water main in order to make repairs. Officials said this caused some water customers to lose water supply.
City officials said all repairs are complete.
As the water main supply is replenished, a potential health hazard may exist in areas that experienced zero pressure, according to officials.
Officials said water from backflow or back-siphonage may have entered into the water distribution system.
The city is currently flushing the repaired section of the water main.
Residents that have experienced water outages are advised to boil all water before using for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.
Officials said water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a boil. Water should be continued to be boiled until residents are notified the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.
For more information, call City of Moultrie Utilities at (229) 668-6000.
