2 Auburn men arrested in ongoing drug investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Auburn men were arrested this week in an ongoing drug investigation.
32-year-old Quinard Melton and 27-year-old Tevin Spinks were arrested Wednesday and are charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Spinks also had outstanding warrants on unrelated charges of failure to appear.
According to Auburn police, the arrest stems from an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity at a home in the 1000 block of Eagle Circle. A search of the residence resulted in the discovery and seizure of a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine pills.
Melton and Spinks were transported to the Lee County Detention Facility and held on a $6,000 bond. Additionally, Spinks is being held on probation violation on a previous charge of possession of marijuana with the Henry County Alabama Sheriff’s Office.
