Archbold Medical to host 3rd Annual Fun Run in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Kindergarten through fifth-grade children in the Thomasville area can enjoy a fun day while staying healthy.
Archbold Medical Center is hosting their third annual Heart and Sole Fun Run Saturday in Thomasville.
Live Better is a program led by the medical center.
The goal is to improve the health of citizens in Thomas County.
The one-mile fun run is held during February’s Heart Health Month.
It brings awareness to the connections between heart disease and obesity.
Todd Bennett, the clinical outreach manager at the medical center, says the fun run introduces important life lessons to children at a young age.
“The main focus of Live Better and the kids is to teach them how to eat healthy, how important exercise is and if we can cut obesity down, we can cut many of her disease states. That’s where the fun run came into. It was to get the kids active outside of trying to eat healthy, they need to be exercising as well,” said Bennett.
The fun run will be held Saturday at the Ritz Amphitheatre, starting at 9 a.m.
It’s free and you can still register before the event starts.
