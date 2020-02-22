Americus-Sumter boy’s and girl’s basketball teams elite eight bound

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus-Sumter boy’s and girl’s basketball teams are elite eight bound.
The boy’s defeated Blessed Trinity in a 63-59 thriller Thursday night to advance to quarter finals.
The girl's defeated Marist 33-32, Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers are looking to claim their first state title since 2016.
The boys are still on the quest to secure their first.
Though they came close last year, falling in the final game.
The boy’s are facing St. Pius X Catholic in the elite eight for the second year in a row.
Head coach, Johnny Genwright said he hopes last night’s game gives them the edge they need.
“It showed my players to never underestimate an opponent, like I always tell them. I told them respect all opponents no matter what. When they come into the gym, be ready to play 32 minutes. But, it opened my guys eyes so they’re ready to play the next game. They don’t want a close game like this. So, hopefully they just come out and do what they’re told to do," said Genwright.
Hopefully that mentality will keep their undefeated season alive.
The girls are going up against Spalding.
They won the championship in 2018 and was in the finals last year.
Girl’s Head Coach Sherri Harris said to come out on top, they have to be disciplined and play to their strengths.
“Our defense. We’re very relentless and aggressive on the defense. They’re working extremely hard and we have a vision," said Harris.
Girl’s take on Spalding, Feb. 26 at 6:00 p.m..
Boy’s square off against St. Pius in Atlanta Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m..
