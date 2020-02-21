U.S. Marshal Service involved in Albany arrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Marshal Service was involved in arresting an Albany man on the 2400 block of South Slappey Boulevard around 10 a.m Thursday.
A federal arrest warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia for Matthew Smith, 39, on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of firearm possession.
Once U.S. Marshals learned of Smith’s whereabouts, he was taken into custody.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the fugitive investigation.
